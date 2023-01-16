Illinois Tool Works (ITW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW):

1/6/2023 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $174.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $172.00 to $184.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.

12/15/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $210.00 to $238.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $202.00 to $232.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $233.24 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $247.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.44. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Illinois Tool Works Inc alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.