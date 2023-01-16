Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CEO Sells $67,552.80 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,698,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.03. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Immunovant to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

