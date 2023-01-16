Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 12,750 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NARI opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $2,652,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

