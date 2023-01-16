Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Ingenia Communities Group Stock Performance

Ingenia Communities Group stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Ingenia Communities Group has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'. With a positive impact on more than 10,850 residents each and every day, our commitment to all stakeholders is to perform with integrity, foster respect for all and build community through continuous improvement in everything we do.

