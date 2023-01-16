Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Ingenia Communities Group Stock Performance
Ingenia Communities Group stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Ingenia Communities Group has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.
About Ingenia Communities Group
