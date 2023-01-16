Insider Buying: DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) CEO Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU – Get Rating) CEO David T. Hamamoto acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $10,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DHHCU opened at $10.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 2,183.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 308,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

