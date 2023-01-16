Insider Buying: Libertine Holdings PLC (LON:LIB) Insider Acquires 78,071 Shares of Stock

Libertine Holdings PLC (LON:LIB – Get Rating) insider Peter Wright bought 78,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £12,491.36 ($15,218.52).
Libertine Trading Up 10.3 %
Shares of LON:LIB opened at GBX 16 ($0.19) on Monday. Libertine Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 41.44 ($0.50). The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.16.
About Libertine
