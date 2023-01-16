Insider Buying: Libertine Holdings PLC (LON:LIB) Insider Acquires 78,071 Shares of Stock

Libertine Holdings PLC (LON:LIB – Get Rating) insider Peter Wright bought 78,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £12,491.36 ($15,218.52).

Libertine Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of LON:LIB opened at GBX 16 ($0.19) on Monday. Libertine Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 41.44 ($0.50). The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.16.

About Libertine

Libertine Holdings Plc develops and provides technology solutions for powertrain original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) enabling power generation from renewable fuels in the United Kingdom. The company's linear electrical machines, controls, and tools form a technology platform, intelliGEN that enables the creation of linear generator products for heavy duty powertrains and reliable distributed power using fossil-free energy sources.

