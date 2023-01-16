Insider Selling: FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells 41,482 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 41,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,713,883.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,514,666 shares in the company, valued at $672,788,046.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 30,942 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $2,772,403.20.

On Monday, January 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 46,318 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $4,196,873.98.

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $4,862,327.10.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 49,717 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $4,386,033.74.

On Thursday, December 29th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $5,086,361.28.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $2,328,481.53.

On Friday, December 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,984 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,143,890.40.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $3,442,743.44.

On Monday, December 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $368,716.40.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $89.54 on Monday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.78.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FirstCash by 19.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FirstCash by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

