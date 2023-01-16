Insider Selling: Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CMO Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Romanko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of Five Below stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $190.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.39 and a 200 day moving average of $146.67. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

