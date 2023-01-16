Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Major Shareholder Sells $649,622.68 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 21,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $649,622.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,045,242 shares in the company, valued at $151,155,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $34.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $210,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KYMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

