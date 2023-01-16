Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Major Shareholder Sells $649,622.68 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 21,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $649,622.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,045,242 shares in the company, valued at $151,155,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $34.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.45.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KYMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
