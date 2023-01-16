Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $48,350.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,266,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $41,900.00.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

PGTI opened at $19.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $385.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.89 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at $599,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 5.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.