Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $48,350.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,266,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $41,900.00.
PGT Innovations Stock Performance
PGTI opened at $19.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at $599,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 5.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
See Also
