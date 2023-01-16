Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $58,989.44 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $58,989.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,992,902.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $14.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 324.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

