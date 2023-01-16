Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $2,091,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,980.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $261.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.03 and a 200-day moving average of $240.45. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

