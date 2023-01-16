Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Insignia Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Insignia Systems Stock Performance
ISIG stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
