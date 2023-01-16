Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,292 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.77.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

