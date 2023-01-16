Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $258.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $311.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.