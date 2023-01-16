Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEJ opened at $40.25 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.