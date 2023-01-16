iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,778 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $15,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,333,000 after purchasing an additional 340,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,770,000 after purchasing an additional 572,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after purchasing an additional 386,551 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,544,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,759,000 after purchasing an additional 209,120 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26.

