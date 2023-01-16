iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 0.8% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615,322 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $106.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.98. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

