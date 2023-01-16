iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,696 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,097,000 after buying an additional 820,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $112.54.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

