iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFAV opened at $66.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.16. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

