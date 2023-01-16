iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Position Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $14,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

ILCG stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $67.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.