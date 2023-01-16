iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

