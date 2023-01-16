iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Summit X LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Summit X LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,587 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 38,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,329,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $158.48 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.