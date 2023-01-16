iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.48 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

