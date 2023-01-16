iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

