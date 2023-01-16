iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,788 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.17 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.91.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

