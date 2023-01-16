iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.91. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

