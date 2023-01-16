ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $35,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ITT by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,969,000 after acquiring an additional 438,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ITT by 101.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,403,000 after purchasing an additional 249,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 36.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,409,000 after buying an additional 212,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

ITT opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

