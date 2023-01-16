Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $137.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.33.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J opened at $126.01 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.30.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.