Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $17.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOD. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Gladstone Commercial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $16.60 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $657.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.39). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $786,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

