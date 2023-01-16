JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $36.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $37.09 on Friday. Energizer has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.81%.

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,137,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

