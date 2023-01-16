JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.5 %

JPM opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $161.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,449 shares of company stock worth $1,056,394 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

