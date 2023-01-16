K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNTNF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on K92 Mining in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

KNTNF opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

