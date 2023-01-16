Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after buying an additional 72,672 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 78,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 46,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kennametal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

Kennametal Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

