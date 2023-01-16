Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

KMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:KMT opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kennametal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.