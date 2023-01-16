Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,916 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,469 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $118,394,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $149.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a PE ratio of 533.96, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $234.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.59.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,061 shares of company stock worth $25,854,798 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

