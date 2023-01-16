Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 137,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $168.78 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

