Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,614 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,896,000 after acquiring an additional 309,631 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,310,000 after acquiring an additional 222,913 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $88.04 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average of $85.05.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

