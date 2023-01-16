Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 18,042 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $164.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day moving average of $158.09. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

