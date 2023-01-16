Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Waste Management by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

NYSE WM opened at $154.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

