Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,882 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 20.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Southern by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $70.32 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,545 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.