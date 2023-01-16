Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,778 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $15,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $55.38.

