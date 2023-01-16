Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $375.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

