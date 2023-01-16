Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,655 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $14,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.74 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22.

