Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Position Decreased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group comprises 2.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.32% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $18,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.7 %

KNSL opened at $291.00 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.05 and a 52 week high of $334.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

