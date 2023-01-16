KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $468.00 at KeyCorp

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $410.00 to $468.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s FY2023 earnings at $24.79 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $378.94.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $420.04 on Friday. KLA has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $445.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.87.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Research analysts expect that KLA will post 24.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

