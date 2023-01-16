Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,267,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,089 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 724.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 199,522 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,414 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 270,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 192,587 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 354,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 224,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,357 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.65) to GBX 735 ($8.95) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.75. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 64.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

In related news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

