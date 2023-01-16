Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) PT Lowered to $10.75 at Barclays

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.75 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.65) to GBX 735 ($8.95) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.75.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.75.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 64.98% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,965,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,734,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,497,000 after acquiring an additional 581,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,588,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

