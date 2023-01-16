Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF) Research Coverage Started at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $0.55 price objective on the stock.
Labrador Gold Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of Labrador Gold stock opened at 0.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.24. Labrador Gold has a 1-year low of 0.17 and a 1-year high of 0.82.
Labrador Gold Company Profile
