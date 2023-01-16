Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF) Research Coverage Started at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $0.55 price objective on the stock.

Labrador Gold Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Labrador Gold stock opened at 0.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.24. Labrador Gold has a 1-year low of 0.17 and a 1-year high of 0.82.

Get Labrador Gold alerts:

Labrador Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Labrador Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Americas. The company owns a 100% interest in the Borden Lake property that covers an area of 1,598-hectares located in Chapleau, Ontario. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Ashuanipi property consisting of 1,564 Claims in 10 claim blocks covering an area of approximately 391 square kilometers located in Labrador, Quebec; the Kingsway property consisting of 264 claims in 3 licenses covering approximately 77 square kilometers located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Hopedale property that comprises 998 claims in 5 licenses covering 249 square kilometers.

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.