Lee Financial Co Has $46,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lee Financial Co decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 867,586 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after buying an additional 778,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.23. The company has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $192.10.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

